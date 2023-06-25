HamberMenu
Gunmen shoot and kill Sikh man in Pakistan's Peshawar, say police

Gauher Khan, a local officer, said the attack on Manmohan Singh looks like a targeted killing; it's the third attack on Pakistan’s minority Sikh community member this year

June 25, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - PESHAWAR

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gunmen shot and killed a member of Pakistan’s minority Sikh community in an overnight attack in the northwestern city of Peshawar, police said on Sunday (June 25).

Gauher Khan, a local officer, said the attack on Manmohan Singh, 35, looks like a targeted killing. A police investigation continues, Mr. Khan said, into the motive.

Mr. Khan said the assailants opened fire at Mr. Singh while he was returning home from a suburban area. The assailants fled the scene.

It's the third attack on a Sikh community member this year in Pakistan. Last month, assailants gunned down Sardar Singh in a drive-by shooting in the eastern city of Lahore. In April, gunmen shot and killed Dayal Singh in Peshawar. In the same city in May 2022, gunmen killed two members of Sikh community.

Most Sikhs migrated to neighboring India in 1947, the year British rule of the subcontinent ended and Pakistan was created as a homeland for Muslims in the region. Thousands of Sikhs stayed in Pakistan, where they generally live peacefully. But isolated attacks on minority Sikhs, Christians and members of the Ahmadi sect have continued.

