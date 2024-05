Gunmen riding motorbikes killed around 40 people in a raid on a mining community in northcentral Nigeria, local state information commissioner Musa Ibrahim Ashoms told AFP on May 21.

The attack late on May 20 on Wase district in Plateau State is the latest violence in an area, which has long been a flashpoint for disputes over land and minerals and for outbreaks of intercommunal clashes.

