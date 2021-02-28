Gunmen kill cleric, son in Pakistan

A trio of gunmen shot and killed a religious cleric, his teenage son and a student on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, police said, amid a rise in militant attacks.

The killing took place in the Bhara Kahu when Mufti Ikramur Rehman was heading toward his car with his 13-year-old son and a seminary student on Saturday night, police said.

Ikramur Rehman was affiliated with the party of firebrand cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who heads an 11-party Opposition alliance to topple the government.