Gunmen kill 23 bus passengers in southwest Pakistan: Reports

Published - August 26, 2024 11:29 am IST - Karachi

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident of terrorism

PTI

File image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: AP

Armed men shot and killed at least 23 people in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province after offloading them from buses and checking their identities, according to media reports on Monday (August 26).

The incident happened in Balochistan’s Musakhel district.

According to Assistant Commissioner Musakhail Najeeb Kakar, armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway in the Rarasham district of Musakhel and offloaded passengers from buses, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The dead were identified as belonging to Punjab province.

The armed men also set 10 vehicles on fire, he said.

Police reached the spot and began shifting the bodies to the hospital.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident of terrorism.

