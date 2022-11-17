  1. EPaper
Gunmen attack bazaar in Iran, killing 5: report

Iran has also seen a number of recent attacks blamed on separatists and Islamic extremists

November 17, 2022 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - Dubai

AP
People pass shops which were closed following the recent riots and the call of protesters to close the markets, in Tehran Bazaar, in Tehran, Iran on November 16, 2022.

People pass shops which were closed following the recent riots and the call of protesters to close the markets, in Tehran Bazaar, in Tehran, Iran on November 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gunmen opened fire in a bazaar in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh on Wednesday, killing at least five people and wounding civilians and security forces, state TV reported.

It was not immediately clear what motivated the attack or if it was linked to the nationwide protests that have convulsed Iran over the past two months. Another 10 people, including security forces, were wounded in the shooting, according to state TV.

State TV said that groups of several dozens of protesters had gathered in different parts of Izeh late on Wednesday, chanting anti-government slogans and hurling rocks at police, who fired tear gas to disperse them.

Violent clashes have erupted around some of the protests as security forces have clamped down on dissent. Iran has also seen a number of recent attacks blamed on separatists and Islamic extremists, including a shooting at a major Shiite shrine last month that killed over a dozen people.

