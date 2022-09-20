Gunman shoots three at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

The deputy, firefighter and bystander were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

AP AMARILLO, Texas
September 20, 2022 17:07 IST

The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening. Representative Image. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas, before he was shot and wounded by sheriff's deputies, authorities said.

Just before 11 p.m. on September 19, a man opened fire on Potter County deputies working off-duty at the fair in Amarillo, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said.

Mr. Thomas said the “male suspect opened fire on the deputies, striking a deputy and an off-duty firefighter, also working at the fair, and a bystander.” Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect.

The deputy, firefighter and bystander were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

Mr. Thomas did not identify any of the victims or the suspect. He did not offer a motive for the shooting, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

Amarillo is about 365 miles (587 kilometres) northwest of Dallas.

