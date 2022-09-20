World

Gunman shoots three at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening. Representative Image. File

The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening. Representative Image. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas, before he was shot and wounded by sheriff's deputies, authorities said.

Just before 11 p.m. on September 19, a man opened fire on Potter County deputies working off-duty at the fair in Amarillo, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said.

Mr. Thomas said the “male suspect opened fire on the deputies, striking a deputy and an off-duty firefighter, also working at the fair, and a bystander.” Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect.

The deputy, firefighter and bystander were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

Mr. Thomas did not identify any of the victims or the suspect. He did not offer a motive for the shooting, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

Amarillo is about 365 miles (587 kilometres) northwest of Dallas.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
USA
crime
World
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2022 5:09:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/gunman-shoots-three-at-texas-fair-before-being-shot-by-deputies/article65913821.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY