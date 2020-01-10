International

Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery

The regional police commander, Lt. Gen. Ampol Buaruppon, told reporters the man came into the mall alone and opened fire at a security guard who he came across and then started a shooting spree that killed three people and wounded another four.

A masked gunman walked into a shopping mall in central Thailand and opened fire, killing three people including a 2 year-old, robbed a gold shop then escaped, police said Friday.

CCTV footage from the Robinson mall in Lopburi province, about 145 km north of Bangkok, shows the gunman walking to a counter around 8 p.m. on Thursday and shooting a seller and another victim before jumping on the counter and grabbing gold products.

"The robber was merciless. We are looking for him in every place. Please trust us, we will definitely get this man and bring him to justice,” he said.

The parents of the 2 year-old who died in the shooting posted a message on their Facebook page, saying “We love you very much. We are so sorry that we cannot protect you Rest in peace our angel.”

