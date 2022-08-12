Gunman in Montenegro kills 11 after family dispute: Police

Montenegro state TV reports that a man went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people and injuring six on the streets before being shot dead by the police

AP CETINJE, Montenegro
August 12, 2022 23:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police, Montenegro state TV reported Friday, quoting police sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

State TV RTCG reported that the 34-year-old gunman wounded another six people, including a policeman, in the city of Cetinje's Medovina neighborhood near the seat of the former royal government. The city is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the current capital of the small Balkan nation.

RTCG, quoting witnesses, said the attacker was randomly shooting at people walking in the street, including at children. Four of the wounded were transferred to a hospital in Cetinje while two others with serious wounds were sent to the Clinical Center in Podgorica.

The site of the attack was blocked off by police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police still have not issued an official statement about the attack.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app