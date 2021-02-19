International

Gunfire in Somalia’s capital ahead of protest over delayed election

An armoured personnel carrier drives on a sealed off street to prevent a protest over delayed elections in Mogadishu, Somalia on February 19, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Somalia's government and opposition leaders say gunfire erupted overnight in the capital, Mogadishu, ahead of a protest on Friday over the delayed national election, and fresh gunfire has been heard as some people begin marching.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is under pressure as the February 8 election date came and went without resolution of issues related to how the vote is conducted in the Horn of Africa nation.

Information Minister Osman Dubbe sid that “armed militia” attacked a military post in Mogadishu overnight but was repulsed. But former Somalia president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed asserted that the government had raided the hotel near the presidential palace where he and another former president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, were staying ahead of the protest.

“This attack is yet another example of the government's desperate attempts to suppress the voice of the people who oppose (the) federal government's failure to hold national elections,” one presidential candidate, Abdinasir Abdille Mohamed, tweeted.

The United Nations and others have urged Somalia’s political leaders to solve their differences quickly.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2021 1:28:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/gunfire-in-somalias-capital-ahead-of-protest-over-delayed-election/article33878508.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY