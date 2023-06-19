At least three Palestinians killed, 29 others wounded in Israeli raid in West Bank

June 19, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - JERUSALEM

Israeli troops killed at least three Palestinians, including a minor, and wounded at least 29 others during a massive gun battle with militants in the streets of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on June 19, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The fighting was the latest in more than a year of near-daily violence that has wracked the West Bank.

The identified Khaled Asasa (21), Qassam Abu Sariya (29) and 15-year-old Ahmed Saqr among the killed and at least six others were seriously wounded in the shootout, Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military said, troops came under fire during an arrest raid in Jenin and shot back at Palestinian gunmen.

“As the security forces exited the city, a military vehicle was hit by an explosive device, damaging the vehicle,” the Army said, adding that helicopters “opened fire toward the gunmen in order to assist in extraction of the forces.”

Unconfirmed amateur video footage from Jenin appeared to show an Israeli military helicopter launching a rocket during the ongoing army operation.

Israeli media reported that multiple Israeli troops were wounded in the fighting.

Israel and the Palestinians have been gripped by months of violence, focused mainly in the West Bank, where 120 Palestinians have been allegedly killed this year.

The city of Jenin has been a hotbed of Palestinian militancy.

Israel has been staging raids overnight in the West Bank in response to a spasm of Palestinian violence last year. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have surged during that time.

Israel says most of the dead were militants, but stone throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed at least 20 people this year.

