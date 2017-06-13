Air embargo only applies to Qatar companies: UAE

The air embargo imposed on Qatar only applies to airlines from Qatar or registered there, the United Arab Emirates Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain issued identical statements on the air embargo, which came into effect after Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Manama broke off relations with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting "terrorism".

The embargo bans "all Qatari aviation companies and aircraft registered in the state of Qatar" from landing or transiting through the airspace of the Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, according to statements published by the national agencies of the three countries.

The ban does not apply to aviation companies and aircraft not registered in Qatar and the three neighbouring countries, and which wish to cross their airspace to and from Qatar, they said.

Qatar Airways on Monday called on United Nation's aviation body International Civil Aviation Organization to declare the Gulf boycott as illegal and a violation of a 1944 convention on international air transport.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said the move by Saudi Arabia and its allies was an "illegal blockade".