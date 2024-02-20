GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Guinea junta freezes accounts of dissolved government members

February 20, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Conakry

AFP
Guinea’s President Mamadi Doumbouya addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on September 21, 2023.

Guinea’s President Mamadi Doumbouya addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on September 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Guinea's ruling junta has ordered government members' passports to be seized and their bank accounts frozen after dissolving the administration for as yet unknown reasons.

The military, who took power in a September 2021 coup, on Monday decreed the dissolution of the government, which has been in office since July 2022.

The junta ordered their accounts be frozen, their travel documents taken away and their service vehicles, bodyguards and assistants be removed, chief of staff General Ibrahima Sory Bangoura said on state television in the presence of around 20 other soldiers.

No reason has yet been given publicly for the measures.

The junta in Guinea, like many of those who have seized power in West Africa since 2020, has put fighting corruption at the forefront of its agenda.

Public broadcaster RTG ran a three-minute tribute to junta leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, stating he was "reaffirming his leadership and proving that he remains the sole master".

The broadcast spoke of "moments of adversity", without specifying further.

Tensions have been recently reported between members of the government, and at the beginning of this month, the capital Conakry witnessed a rare protest.

The junta banned all demonstrations in 2022 and has arrested a number of opposition leaders, civil society members and the press.

Internet access has been restricted for several weeks.

Under international pressure, Doumbouya has promised to hand the reins of government back to elected civilians by the end of 2024.

The military has said the so-called transitional period would allow it to carry out far-reaching reforms in Guinea, which remains poor despite considerable natural resources.

