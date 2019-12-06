Greta Thunberg reaches Madrid for climate activists’ march

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has arrived by train in Madrid, where a global U.N.-sponsored climate change conference is underway.
The Swedish teen is scheduled to join thousands of other young people later on Friday in a march to demand negotiators and politicians take real action in tackling the planet’s rising temperatures.
Thunberg, who prefers low-carbon transportation in her trips, traveled overnight from the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, where she arrived earlier this week after sailing across the Atlantic Ocean from the United States by catamaran.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.