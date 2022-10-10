Greg Hands appointed as UK junior Trade Minister

“An honour and a great privilege to be in His Majesty’s Government,” Mr. Hands said

Reuters
October 10, 2022 04:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of Greg Hands in Westminster, London, Britain, April 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

British lawmaker Greg Hands was appointed Minister of state for trade, the Prime Minister's office said in a statement on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An honour and a great privilege to be in His Majesty’s Government,” Mr. Hands said in a tweet following his appointment.

Mr. Hands' appointment comes after Mr. Conor Burns was sacked as a junior trade minister on Friday and suspended from the parliamentary Conservative Party following a "complaint of serious misconduct" at its annual conference last week.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Hands was previously the minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, a role which he held for over a year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
United Kingdom

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app