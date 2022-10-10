Greg Hands appointed as UK junior Trade Minister

A file photo of Greg Hands in Westminster, London, Britain, April 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

British lawmaker Greg Hands was appointed Minister of state for trade, the Prime Minister's office said in a statement on Sunday.

“An honour and a great privilege to be in His Majesty’s Government,” Mr. Hands said in a tweet following his appointment.

Mr. Hands' appointment comes after Mr. Conor Burns was sacked as a junior trade minister on Friday and suspended from the parliamentary Conservative Party following a "complaint of serious misconduct" at its annual conference last week.

Mr. Hands was previously the minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, a role which he held for over a year.