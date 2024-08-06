Greek tourist spots seek ‘balance’ amid summer ‘crowding’

When Frenchwoman Nadia Romon picked the island of Hydra for her Greek holiday, she was looking for “authenticity” far from the crowded summer circus.

This ruled out big-name destinations such as Mykonos and Santorini. “We would not enjoy it! Too many people, too much stress,” the 55-year-old said. But with Greece and its crystal-clear waters firmly back on the global travel map after a 10-year debt crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, finding this elusive combination is easier said than done. Last year, despite deadly fires and a long heatwave, 32.7 million foreigners visited the Mediterranean country — the highest number ever.

Greece’s Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni said that 2024 had “begun with a significant increase” in tourist numbers and was set to be “another record year”. “A balance must be found” between economic gains and the pressure visitors place on the environment and local populations, she said.

After decades of exposure, many Greek islands face other tourism-related perils. Those range from water shortages, pollution and waste management problems to classic cases of badly behaved visitors. In June, fireworks believed to have been launched from a tourist yacht sparked a fire in one of the island’s few forested areas, prompting outrage in Greece and abroad.

Greek authorities are now seeking to diversify tourism from the classic “beach and sun” formula by encouraging other activities such as diving and hiking. “We’re also trying to promote destinations that are less well known internationally,” especially in mainland Greece, Ms. Kefalogianni said.