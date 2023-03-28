HamberMenu
Greek Prime Minister calls general election on May 21

The general elction in Greece, which is unlikely to produce a new government, has been called in the aftermath of a train disaster that has reduced Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ party’s long-standing majority in opinion polls

March 28, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - ATHENS

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis leads a Cabinet meeting at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, on March 28, 2023. /Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis leads a Cabinet meeting at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, on March 28, 2023. /Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT | Photo Credit: Greek Prime Minister’s Office via Reuters

Greece’s center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on March 28, 2023 called a general election on May 21, in the aftermath of a train disaster that has reduced his party’s long-standing majority in opinion polls.

The February 28, 2023 train crash in northern Greece left 57 people dead. The disaster stirred public anger, cutting a lead by the conservative New Democracy party by about half to 4 points over its left-wing main rival, Syriza.

“The country needs clear skies … our work continues more boldly and with fewer compromises,” Mr. Mitsotakis said during a televised Cabinet meeting.

Mr. Mitsotakis, the 55-year-old son of the late former Prime Minister Constantine Mitsotakis, has remained popular throughout his four-year term. But more recently his reputation has been dented by allegations of wiretapping by state security services, as well as the government’s failure to protect rail network safety.

The election is unlikely to produce a new government.

