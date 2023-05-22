HamberMenu
Greek PM Mitsotakis says has won decisive mandate to govern

Early official results indicated on May 21 that Mr. Mitsotakis' conservative New Democracy Party was set for a big win in Greece's election

May 22, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - ATHENS

Reuters
Greece’s Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives a speech at the headquarters of his party in Athens, Greece, on May 21, 2023.

Greece’s Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives a speech at the headquarters of his party in Athens, Greece, on May 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis claimed victory in a parliamentary election on May 21, saying he had a mandate to form a strong autonomous government.

Early official results indicated on May 21 that Mr. Mitsotakis' conservative New Democracy Party was set for a big win in Greece's election, but was short of the majority needed to form a one-party government.

"The ballot results are decisive. They show that New Democracy has the approval of the people to rule, strong and autonomous," Mr. Mitsotakis said.

