ADVERTISEMENT

Greek officials charged over train crash, PM vows 'transparency'

March 09, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Athens

With anger growing at long-running mismanagement of the rail network, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis opened his first cabinet meeting since the crash

AFP

Protesters write a slogan in front of the Greek parliament reading “Down with the government of murderers” during a students’ demonstration over Greece’s worst rail tragedy that killed 57 people, in Athens, on March 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Greek prosecutors on Thursday charged three more railway officials in connection with the country's worst train crash that killed 57 people, as the prime minister vowed "absolute transparency" in the probe into the tragedy.

Public anger has soared since the February 28 head-on collision in central Greece, with tens of thousands demonstrating nationwide on Wednesday.

The stationmaster on duty at the time of the accident, who allegedly directed both trains onto the same track by mistake, was charged several days ago.

On Thursday, a rail supervisor responsible for staff rotas — who allegedly put the inexperienced stationmaster on night duty during a busy holiday period — was charged, a judicial source told AFP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Two other stationmasters, who allegedly left work early, were also charged. All three face counts of negligent manslaughter, causing bodily harm and transport disruption, and could face life in prison if convicted.

With anger growing at long-running mismanagement of the rail network, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis opened his first cabinet meeting since the crash by vowing "absolute transparency in the investigation to uncover errors".

The conservative leader, who is expected to run for re-election in the coming months, also promised "immediate actions to improve the problematic situation in the railways".

He vowed to "move heaven and Earth" to ensure improvements to safety systems were completed.

"We are all responsible for this, we must be brave enough to admit it," said Mitsotakis in televised remarks.

On Wednesday, huge crowds took to the streets in the biggest protests yet since the crash, calling for justice for the victims and for the government to resign.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US