Greece imposes curfew to contain coronavirus

Greece announced a curfew on Sunday, restricting movement from Monday with only a few exceptions, to combat the spread of coronavirus.
“It is maybe the last step, one that must be taken promptly and not in vain,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address. “We have to protect the common good, our health.”
Greece confirmed 94 new cases on Sunday, its largest single-day jump, taking its total to 624, with 15 deaths, up two.
Citing Italy, which reported almost 800 new deaths on Saturday, Mitsotakis said it was his duty to prevent such a tragedy hitting Greece.
“We must not get to the point where we will have to choose who lives and who dies,” he said.
Only those going to or returning from work, shopping for food or medicines or visiting a doctor will be allowed onto the streets from Monday.
