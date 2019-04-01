Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead in Los Angeles

Los Angeles

01 April 2019 08:38 IST

His death sent shockwaves through the U.S. entertainment world, with celebrities posting memories of the musician on social media.

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in south Los Angeles on Sunday, media reports said.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing law enforcement sources.

According to the newspaper, Hussle, 33, was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“This doesn't make any sense!” the singer Rihanna wrote on Twitter. “My spirit is shaken by this!”

The performer and producer Pharrell Williams wrote on Twitter that Hussle was a “positive” force who “inspired millions.”

The musician Drake said he and Hussle had talked about recording a song later in the year. “You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance,” Drake wrote in a message on Instagram.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that a shooting was reported about 3:20 p.m. PDT in the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, and that three victims were transported to a hospital where one was pronounced dead.

A police department dispatcher declined to confirm the identity of the victims and a spokesman did not respond to questions.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, grew up in south Los Angeles and often talked about being in a street gang during his teenage years. He had since become a community organizer, according to media reports.

His debut studio album, Victory Lap was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year's Grammy Awards.