Grammy Awards postponed indefinitely amid Omicron concerns

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: AP
Reuters Los Angeles 06 January 2022 03:31 IST
Updated: 06 January 2022 03:32 IST

The music awards show, scheduled for Jan. 31, will be celebrated on a “future date”

The annual Grammy Awards Show has been postponed indefinitely due to the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Recording Academy and CBS said on Wednesday.

"We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon," according to the statement.

The music awards show was set to be held on Jan. 31.

