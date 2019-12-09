International

Governor of China’s Xinjiang says U.S. bill violates international law

Mihrigul Tursun, right, speaks at a event at the National Press Club in Washington, on Monday. Tursun, a member of China’s Uighur minority is detailing the torture and abuse she suffered at the hands Chinese authorities as part of an escalating clampdown on hundreds of thousands of members of the country’s Muslim minorities. Through a translator she said she spent several months in detention in China where she was beaten, tortured with electric shock and given unknown drugs.

Mihrigul Tursun, right, speaks at a event at the National Press Club in Washington, on Monday. Tursun, a member of China's Uighur minority is detailing the torture and abuse she suffered at the hands Chinese authorities as part of an escalating clampdown on hundreds of thousands of members of the country's Muslim minorities. Through a translator she said she spent several months in detention in China where she was beaten, tortured with electric shock and given unknown drugs.   | Photo Credit: AP

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation requiring a stronger response to Beijing's treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority.

A recent U.S. measure on Xinjiang is a severe violation of international law and gross interference in China's internal affairs, the governor of the far western region said on Monday.

U.N. experts and activists say China has detained possibly 1 million Uighurs in mass detention camps in Xinjiang. China says the camps are part of an anti-terror crackdown and are providing vocational training.

The counter-terrorism measures in Xinjiang are no different from anti-terrorism measures in the United States, Xinjiang governor Shohrat Zakir told reporters in Beijing.

