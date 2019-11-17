Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s party claims victory in Sri Lankan presidential polls; official results awaited

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP or People’s Party) on Sunday claimed victory in the presidential election – pending final results – after party candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa was seen to be leading in most districts in the country, barring the largely Tamil-speaking north and east.

“We thank all the people of the country, across ethnicities, for this victory,” said Keheliya Rambukewella, a spokesman for Mr. Rajapaksa.

The Election Commission is yet to declare the official results for all 22 electoral districts in the island. But hopeful Mr. Rajapaksa — who needs to secure over 50 % of the total votes polled to be declared winner — was clearly ahead of his principal rival Sajith Premadasa in most Sinhala-majority districts by Sunday morning, after about 10 million votes were counted, an Election Commission official told The Hindu.

A voter turnout of about 80 % was recorded in Saturday’s presidential poll, in which nearly 16 million voters were eligible to cast their ballot.

Mr. Premadasa, fielded by the incumbent United National Party-led government, made big gains in the north and east – home to a majority of Tamils and Muslims – where Mr. Rajapaksa fared rather poorly. However, the huge margins seem inadequate to make up for the strong anti-incumbency sentiment among a majority of voters in the country, and the widespread anger over the government’s failure to act on intelligence warnings prior to the Easter terror attacks.

“We do notice that the people of the north and east have not voted for us, they must have some concerns and reservations. We will reach out to them and see how best we can address those concerns. We should not have such a north-south divide, the line has to be blurred for a better future for our country,” Mr. Rambukewella told The Hindu.