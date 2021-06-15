Gotabaya Rajapaksa to hold talks with TNA on June 16

COLOMBO

15 June 2021 16:51 IST

A statement issued by TNA spokesman and Jaffna legislator M.A. Sumanthiran on Monday said the meeting with the President was to discuss ways of taking forward the process of constitutional reform

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to meet a delegation of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), the main parliamentary grouping representing Tamils from Sri Lanka’s north and east, on Wednesday.

It is Mr. Rajapaksa's first meeting - since he assumed office in November 2019 - with the TNA, whose leader and 88-year-old parliamentarian R. Sampanthan has, over the last decade, spearheaded the call for the long-pending political solution to Sri Lanka’s national question, through a constitutional settlement.

A statement issued by TNA spokesman and Jaffna legislator M.A. Sumanthiran on Monday said the meeting with the President was to discuss ways of taking forward the process of constitutional reform. “The TNA sent its proposals for constitutional reform to the experts’ committee appointed by the President last December, and thereafter met the committee at their invitation in February this year,” it said.

From the time Mr. Rajapaksa rose to power, he has maintained that his administration would focus on development rather than devolution.

Prominent members in the Rajapaksa administration have repeatedly called for the abolition of the provincial council system and the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, threatening to do away with the only legislative assurance of a measure of power devolution that followed the Indo-Lanka Accord of 1987. The President has not commented on the issue so far.

The scheduled meeting on Wednesday comes a week after Sri Lanka's rights record came under sharp focus, with the European Parliament adopting a resolution urging the EU Commission to withdraw ‘GSP +’ trade concessions given to Sri Lanka citing, among other things, “continuing discrimination against and violence towards religious and ethnic minorities”. The talks also come about three months after the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on ‘Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka’.