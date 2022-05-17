Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government defeats Opposition bid to urgently debate censure motion

A Motion of Displeasure tabled by the Opposition Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP MA Sumanthiran to censure President Rajapaksa was defeated 119-68 in a deeply-divided Parliament

A police commando secures the outer area of the Sri Lankan parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government won two important victories in Parliament on Tuesday when its candidate for the slot of Deputy Speaker got elected while it convincingly defeated an Opposition move to urgently debate on a censure motion that blamed him for the island nation's worst economic crisis.

A Motion of Displeasure tabled by the Opposition Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP MA Sumanthiran to censure President Rajapaksa was defeated 119-68 in a deeply-divided Parliament, amidst nationwide protests demanding his resignation due to the hardship faced by the people.

With the tabling of the Motion of Displeasure, the Opposition sought to demonstrate how nationwide calls for President Rajapaksa’s resignation is reflected in the country’s 225-member legislature.

Hours earlier, the candidate from the ruling SLPP won a key vote when its lawmaker Ajith Rajapaksha was on Tuesday elected Deputy Speaker of the country's Parliament, which met for the first time since the resignation of the former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the swearing-in of the new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Mr Rajapaksha, 48, from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Party (SLPP) was elected following a secret ballot conducted in Parliament.

He secured 109 votes and the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya nominee Rohini Kavirathna received 78 votes.

Mr Rajapaksha is not related to the ruling Rajapaksa family but comes from the same home district of Hambantota.

House Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said 23 votes were rejected. The post of deputy speaker was left vacant after Ranjith Siyamabalapitiya resigned from the post twice in one month this year.

The House met for the first time on Tuesday since the resignation of the former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the cycle of violence in which nine people, including a parliamentarian, were killed and over 200 others injured.

Both Mahinda Rajapaksa and his son Namal Rajapaksa were absent while Basil Rajapaksa and Shasheendra Rajapaksa, the other members of the Rajapaksa family, were present in Parliament.

Meanwhile, TNA leader Sumanthiran, who tabled the Motion of Displeasure against the President for mismanaging the island nation's economy, slammed Prime Minister Wickremesinghe for his shameful conduct in supporting the government to defeat a motion moved by the Opposition.

“The country knows who is protecting the President, and who is protesting you. Absolutely shameless conduct by the Prime Minister, and all those who sit at the government benches. But, I say the Prime Minister. Because this motion of displeasure, when it was drafted the Prime Minister who was in the Opposition at that time, wanted to have a look at it,” said the MP.

“He has traded his principles, his policy which he publicly told this country for a Prime Minister’s job,” Mr Sumanthiran said, a day after Wickremesinghe said his aim is to save crisis-hit Sri Lanka, and not a person, family or group, in an apparent reference to the Rajapaksa family and its former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Responding to criticism, the United National Party (UNP), represented solely in Parliament by Mr Wickremesinghe, has defended his vote against the Opposition's attempt to express the dissatisfaction of the House with President Gotabaya Rajajapksa's handling of the crisis.

The UNP tweeted Tuesday that its leader Mr Wickremesinghe had informed the Opposition that voting to suspend Parliament’s Standing Orders was a “poor parliamentary strategy.” Mr Wickremesinghe himself tweeted later and defended his vote.

"This was not a vote on the Motion of Displeasure against the President. This was a vote to suspend all Parliament proceedings and immediately debate the Motion of Displeasure," he tweeted.

"I advised M.P. Sumanthiran on the 16th that this would be self-defeating, as government MPs who were wanting to debate the attacks on their houses would not vote in favour to immediately debate the Motion of Displeasure," he wrote.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe was also criticised by Opposition SJB parliamentarian Rohini Kavirathna, who lost her bid to become Deputy Speaker.

The Prime Minister had become a mere puppet of the Rajapaksa family, and had become a tool to carry out the Rajapaksa regime’s agenda, while the the first ever policy decision taken at the Parliament has been defeated, she said.

On Tuesday, Parliament met for the first time after the appointment of new Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, as the country looks to undertake major constitutional reforms amid the worst economic crisis.

In his first televised address to the nation on Monday, Wickremesinghe said the nation urgently needs USD 75 million of foreign currency in the next few days to pay for essential imports.