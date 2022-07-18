Military personnel in ceremonial uniform lowers the national flag of Sri Lanka at Galle Face Green in Colombo, Sri Lanka. After months of sustained street protests over the country’s economic collapse, Sri Lanka’s parliament will elect a new president who will serve the rest of the current term after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

July 18, 2022 17:28 IST

View from India

This article forms a part of the View From India newsletter curated by The Hindu's foreign affairs experts.

In 2019, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the younger brother of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was elected Sri Lanka’s President with a thumping majority. He promised security and prosperity to Sri Lankans who were shaken by the April 2019 Easter bombings. His victory marked the return of the Rajapaksas to power after a brief interregnum. Mr. Mahinda became the Prime Minister. Brothers Basil Rajapaksa and Chamal Rajapaksa and Mahinda’s son Namal were also inducted into the Cabinet. But the reign of the family didn’t last long. As Sri Lanka fell into an unprecedented economic crisis throwing its citizens into extreme hardship and triggering mass protests, the mighty Rajapaksas turned out to be the villains. They fell one after another amid public fury. Last week, Mr. Gotabaya became the last Rajapaksa to quit power.

His fall from grace was so steep that he had to flee the country, first to the Maldives and then to Singapore, before sending his resignation by email. The President apparently wanted to leave the country before he lost presidential immunity. After his resignation, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Acting President. According to the Sri Lankan Constitution, if the office of the President falls vacant, a new President must be elected through Parliament within one month. Mr. Wickremesinghe, who became Prime Minister six times, has set his sights on the country’s top job. Even if a stable government is in place, Sri Lanka’s problems are far from over, as the economic crisis, coupled with hyper inflation and shortages, is becoming worse every passing day.

While Sri Lanka witnessed some of its most dramatic political developments in recent days, many still wonder how did the Rajapaksas fall? How did the protests gain such a momentum that tens of thousands of people crowded Colombo’s seafront and occupied the sites of power. In The Hindu Profiles, Meera Srinivasan, our correspondent in Colombo, reconstructs the Janatha Aragalaya, as the protest movement is called, brick by brick. The protesters may have met their biggest demand – they chanted ‘Gota go home’, demanding the resignation of the President. “But if it is truly system change that the citizens’ uprising desires, the Janatha Aragalaya may have just begun,” Meera writes in the profile.

Biden in West Asia

U.S. President Joe Biden walks to board a plane following an Arab summit, at King Abdulaziz International Airprot, in Jeddah. Photo: Reuters | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Joe Biden took his first trip to West Asia as U.S. President last week where he met Israeli, Palestinian and Arab leaders, besides attending a virtual summit of the I2U2 leaders (India, Israel, the U.S. and the UAE). The visit saw the U.S. President taking a pragmatic turn in foreign policy to strengthen America’s traditional alliance in the region, involving Israel and Sunni Arab nations. As a candidate, Mr. Biden had vowed to punish Saudi Arabia over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi and other human rights abuses. But President Biden met and held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who, according to the CIA, ordered the killing of Khashoggi, practically bringing an end to the administration’s apparent efforts to isolate the Saudi leader. Why? Geopolitical as well as domestic reasons forced Mr. Biden’s hands, I write in this news analysis. Mr. Biden had said in the past that “human rights will be the centre of our foreign policy”. But in West Asia, “neither Israel’s violent occupation of Palestinian territories nor the abysmal rights records of the Sunni Arab dictators and monarchs stopped the American President from pursuing his administration’s foreign policy objectives,” The Hindu writes in an editorial.

In the I2U2 summit, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders, India agreed to provide “appropriate land” for “food parks” across the country that will be built in collaboration with Israel, the U.S. and the UAE. Days before the summit, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had said I2U2 could become “a feature” of the West Asian region, just like the Quad is for the Indo-Pacific.

China watch

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) take part in a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana. | Photo Credit: AFP

Iran and Belarus are set to be the newest members of the China and Russia-backed Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. When SCO leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin, meet in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in September, the expansion of the grouping would top their agenda. “The significance of this round of expansion is that it shows the SCO’s rising international influence and that the principles of the SCO charter are being widely accepted,” SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming, a veteran Chinese diplomat, said. The summit could also see Prime Minister Modi meet President Xi for the first time since the 2020 Galwan clashes.

Meanwhile, China’s President Xi Jinping on Friday held a rare meeting with Chinese military commanders and troops involved in the ongoing stand-off with India in Eastern Ladakh. State media said Mr. Xi, who also heads the Central Military Commission (CMC), “fully affirmed the outstanding contributions made by troops stationed in Xinjiang to strengthen border defence and stabilise Xinjiang”, Ananth Krishnan reports from Beijing.

