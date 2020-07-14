Google, Facebook, Microsoft, other tech companies join lawsuit against new student visa rule

Washington

According to the IT companies, international students residing in the U.S. make a substantial contribution to the country’s GDP

More than a dozen top American technology companies, including Google, Facebook and Microsoft, on Monday joined a lawsuit filed by the Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) latest rule that bars international students from staying in the United States unless they attend at least one in-person course.

Seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction, these companies, along with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other IT advocacy groups, asserted that the July 6 ICE directive will disrupt their recruiting plans, making it impossible to bring on board international students that businesses had planned to hire, and disturb the recruiting process on which the firms have relied on to identify and train their future employees.

The July 6 directive will make it impossible for a large number of international students to participate in the Curricular Practical Training (CPT) and Optional Practical Training (OPT) programmes. The U.S. will “nonsensically be sending...these graduates away to work for our global competitors and compete against us...instead of capitalising on the investment in their education here in the U.S.”, they said.

The CPT programme permits “alternative work/study, internship, cooperative education or other type of required internship or practicum offered by sponsoring employers through cooperative agreements with a student’s school”. On the other hand, the OPT programme allows up to one year of temporary employment that is directly related to an international student’s major area of study, which can occur either before the student graduates and/or after his studies are complete.

Closing off more than half of all international students from participating in the recruiting pipeline for American businesses will thus harm companies and the entire economy, and disrupt reliance expectations based on prior policies permitting international students to remain in the U.S., the firms said.

Hurt the economy

Asserting that international students contribute substantially to the U.S. economy when they reside in the United States, the legal brief said the departure of these students threatens the ability of U.S. educational institutions to sustain critical mass, which they need in order to maintain their standards of excellence.

“International students are an important source of employees for U.S. businesses while they are students and after they graduate. Finally, they become valuable employees and customers of U.S. businesses whether they remain in the United States or return to their home countries,” the companies said.

According to the IT companies, international students residing in the U.S. make a substantial contribution to the country’s GDP and have a particularly significant impact in towns and cities where colleges and universities are located. During the 2018-2019 academic year, there were more than 10 lakh such students attending institutions of higher education in the U.S.

Reducing by half or more the number of international students residing in the United States — even for a single school year — will hurt the economy, amplifying the adverse economic effects of the ongoing pandemic. International students contribute billions of dollars to the U.S. economy each year. In the 2018-2019 academic year alone, “international students at U.S. colleges and universities contributed nearly $41 billion to the U.S. economy and supported 458,290 jobs”, the companies said.

Observing that for every seven international students living in the U.S., three jobs are supported due to their presence, the companies said international education “ranked as the country’s fifth-largest service export” in 2019. Small businesses — from coffee shops to bookstores — in communities around the country benefit significantly from the presence of international students, they said.

The companies told the court that if these students are barred from studying in the U.S. until the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic ends, many of them will not return: they will switch to programmes of study elsewhere in the world. And without international students, many the U.S. STEM programmes will contract sharply and ultimately cease to exist.