As Bangladesh celebrates Independence Day, Google on March 26 marked the day with a special doodle illustrating the country’s national flag, a red circle on a green background.
“The public holiday marks the moment Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence on this day in 1971,” Google said in a blogpost describing the Doodle which appeared exclusively in Bangladesh.
Many wear traditional green and red sarees and kurtas to show pride in their national colours, all while exploring streets decorated with the Bangladeshi flag — like the one in today’s artwork. The green represents progress, youth, and the nation’s lush landscape, while the red symbolises sacrifice, rebirth, and the rising sun, it added.