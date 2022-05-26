‘Goodfellas’ actor Ray Liotta passes away: U.S. media
Movie trade publication Deadline Liotta he died in the Dominican Republic
Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese’s gangster classic ‘Goodfellas’, has died, United States media reported Thursday. He was 67.
Movie trade publication Deadline said he died in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting a new film. TMZ also reported his death.
