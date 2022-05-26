International

‘Goodfellas’ actor Ray Liotta passes away: U.S. media

Actor Ray Liotta was known for his role in the Martin Scorsese film “Goodfellas” as well as numerous other film and television roles including “Field of Dreams,” “Blow” and “Shades of Blue.” | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese’s gangster classic ‘Goodfellas’, has died, United States media reported Thursday. He was 67.

Movie trade publication Deadline said he died in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting a new film. TMZ also reported his death.


