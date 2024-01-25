GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gold mine collapses in Mali, killing more than 70 of 200 inside

Mali, which is among the world’s poorest countries, is one of Africa’s leading gold producers.

January 25, 2024 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST

AFP

More than 70 people have been killed after a tunnel collapsed at a Malian gold mining site last week, local sources said on January 24, the latest disaster in a region prone to mining accidents.

Gold mining sites are regularly the scene of deadly landslides and authorities struggle to control artisanal mining of the precious metal.

“It started with a noise. The earth started to shake,” Oumar Sidibe, an official for gold miners in the southwestern town of Kangaba, said of the incident on Friday.

“There were over 200 gold miners in the field. The search is over now. We’ve found 73 bodies,” he said.

Govt. withholds figures

Mali’s Ministry of Mines in a statement on Tuesday had announced the death of several miners but did not give precise figures.

The government offered its “deepest condolences to the grieving families and the Malian people”.

