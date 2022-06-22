Goal is preservation of Tibetan culture and language, not Independence, Dalai Lama tells parliamentarians in DC

He emphasised that he was not propagating Buddhism nor suggesting anyone propagate it.

The political goal is not independence for Tibet, but the preservation of Tibetan culture, the Dalai Lama said via a recorded message released on Wednesday. The video of the 86-year-old spiritual head of the Tibetans was played before a group of parliamentarians and other supporters of the Tibetan cause, gathered in Washington DC for the 8th World Parliamentarians Convention on Tibet (WPCT).

“Politically we are not seeking Independence for Tibet. I have made this clear over the years. What most concerns us is the importance of preserving and safeguarding our culture and language,” he said.

“And the reality today is that there are growing numbers of Chinese people taking interest in Buddhism. Under such circumstances, if we can revive and extend Tibetan culture of warm heartedness and ethics, it will help not only Tibetans, but others with a Buddhist background to such as the Mongolians and on a larger scale the people of China,” the Dalai Lama said.

“We are not trying to propagate Buddhism, cultivating a warm heart and becoming good human being is of benefit whether you are religious or not,” he said.

Others who spoke at the opening session of the convention included Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and actor Richard Gere who has been a long time supporter of the cause of Tibet.