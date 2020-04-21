International

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow, says UN

The struggle for food continues as a migrant worker carries dry rations provided by the State government while pigeons gather in the hope of pecking at the fallen grains.

The struggle for food continues as a migrant worker carries dry rations provided by the State government while pigeons gather in the hope of pecking at the fallen grains.   | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

The number of people facing acute food insecurity could nearly double this year to 265 million due to the economic fallout of COVID-19, the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.

The impact of lost tourism revenues, falling remittances and travel and other restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to leave some 130 million people acutely hungry this year, adding to around 135 million already in that category.

“COVID-19 is potentially catastrophic for millions who are already hanging by a thread,” said Arif Husain, chief economist and director of research, assessment and monitoring at the World Food Programme (WFP).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2020 3:53:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/global-hunger-could-double-due-to-covid-19-blow-says-un/article31395351.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY