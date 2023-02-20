  1. Narayan Lakshman profiles Nikki Haley, the Indian origin GOP leader who has thrown her hat in the ring for the US presidential race, and explains why she has a tricky terrain ahead.
  2. G. Sampath writes on the shock departure of Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of the semi-autonomous government of Scotland and leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party.
  3. Why has Air India ordered aircraft in bulk: Murali N. Krishnaswamy explains the significance of the recent deal
  4. The theology behind the Taliban’s misogyny: The longer an outdated madrasa curriculum exists, the more misogyny will continue to victimise Muslims around the world, writes A. Faizur Rahman.
  5. Citing the ‘Adani story’, economist C.P. Chandrasekhar argues that neoliberalism is not about market competition, but about redistributing income and wealth to favoured individuals and business groups.