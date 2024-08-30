GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Giving Telegram CEO Durov French citizenship was a good thing, says French President Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron said he was unaware that Durov was coming to France before his surprise weekend arrest, and had no plans to meet with him.

Updated - August 30, 2024 06:30 am IST

Published - August 30, 2024 06:29 am IST - Belgrade

AP
French President Emmanuel Macron during a press conference on August 29, 2024.

French President Emmanuel Macron during a press conference on August 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron has defended his decision to give special fast-track citizenship to Telegram messaging app CEO Pavel Durov, who is now under preliminary charges in France over alleged criminal activity on his popular platform.

Mr. Macron on Thursday (August 29, 2024) also said he was unaware that Durov was coming to France before his surprise weekend arrest, and had no plans to meet with him.

Free-speech advocates, far-right figures and authoritarian governments around the world have spoken out in Durov's defence and criticised French authorities over the case. Durov was freed on 5 million euro bail but barred from leaving France and ordered to report to a police station twice a week pending further investigation.

French prosecutors accuse Durov of complicity in allowing drug trafficking and sharing of sexual images of children on Telegram, and of refusing to cooperate with authorities investigating illegal activity on the app.

Durov's lawyer David-Olivier Kaminski told French media, “It's totally absurd to think that the person in charge of a social network could be implicated in criminal acts that don't concern him, directly or indirectly.” The case has called attention to the challenges of policing illegal activity online — and to the Russia-born Durov's unusual biography and multiple passports.

Speaking at a news conference while on a visit to Serbia, Macron said France supports freedom of expression and the liberty of entrepreneurs. He said that approving Durov's request for French nationality — like high-profile sports stars, performers and others who contribute to France's wealth and learn French — was 'good for our country." He also mentioned Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, who like Durov won French citizenship not through the normal difficult and bureaucratic process but via a special process for 'merited foreigners'.

French satirical and investigative newspaper Le Canard Enchaine reported that Durov told police upon his arrest Saturday that he was planning to meet Mr.Macron.

Mr. Macron denied that. "I was absolutely not aware of Mr Durov's arrival in France," he said, adding, "It is false that I offered any kind of invitation to him...His arrest was an independent act of French justice."

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.