Give WHO powers to send in inspectors: Australia PM

Australia’s Prime Minister called on Thursday for the World Health Organization to be given powers similar to U.N.-backed weapons inspectors, allowing their experts to enter virus-stricken countries to help prevent future pandemics.

WHO member countries should be required to allow independent health inspectors to investigate new virus outbreaks within their borders as a condition of membership, Scott Morrison said.

Enabling these officials to mobilise quickly and carry out assessments like “weapons inspectors” could help save lives, he added. “If you’re going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be obligations and responsibilities attached to that,” he said.

Mr. Morrison reportedly raised the issue with several world leaders this week.