Give WHO powers to send in inspectors: Australia PM

Australia’s Prime Minister called on Thursday for the World Health Organization to be given powers similar to U.N.-backed weapons inspectors, allowing their experts to enter virus-stricken countries to help prevent future pandemics.
WHO member countries should be required to allow independent health inspectors to investigate new virus outbreaks within their borders as a condition of membership, Scott Morrison said.
Enabling these officials to mobilise quickly and carry out assessments like “weapons inspectors” could help save lives, he added. “If you’re going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be obligations and responsibilities attached to that,” he said.
Mr. Morrison reportedly raised the issue with several world leaders this week.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.