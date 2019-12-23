Girls hostel built with Indian grant inaugurated in Nepal

India has inaugurated a new girls hostel for the Nepal Armed Force school, according to an official statement.
Built with an Indian grant of Rs 2.2 crore, the new infrastructure was inaugurated on December 22 and is a two-storied building with 32 rooms along with a dormitory.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Deputy Chief of Mission Ajay Kumar in Embassy of India, Kathmandu, Additional Inspector General of Armed Police Force Ramsharan Paudel among others.
Established in 2005 the school is located at Champadevi-7 of Kirtipur. It has over 21% of girl students, the Indian embassy said in a statement.
