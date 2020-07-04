International

Girlfriend of Trump’s oldest son contracts coronavirus

File photo of Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle during a

File photo of Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle during a "Keep Iowa Great" press conference in Des Moines, IA.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Donald Trump Jr. tested negative but is self-isolating as a precaution.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of U.S. President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted the coronavirus.

Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign’s finance committee, says Ms. Guilfoyle was immediately isolated after the positive result to limit exposure.

He said she will be retested to confirm the diagnosis since she wasn’t showing any symptoms of COVID-19. Gor says Guilfoyle is doing well and canceling her public events.

Mr. Gor says Donald Trump Jr. tested negative but is self-isolating as a precaution. He is also cancelling his public events.

The couple were in South Dakota to hold fundraisers for Trump’s reelection.

Mr. Trump is giving a pre-Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

