A 13-year-old girl was killed in North Carolina mall parking lot shooting

Police had said in tweets that the 13-year-old girl died at the scene.

A 13-year-old girl was killed in a shooting at a North Carolina mall parking lot and two other juveniles were hurt, police said.

Concord police responded to a call about a fight outside a Dave and Buster’s at Concord Mills mall Saturday night, police said in a statement. Officers discovered there had been a shooting and that two boys had suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police had said in tweets that the 13-year-old girl died at the scene.

Concord is a suburb of Charlotte. Police there previously said they had secured the mall’s perimeter and stressed that it was not an active shooter situation; the statement didn’t include information about any arrests.

