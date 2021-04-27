Gilead Sciences to provide at least 4,50,000 vials of Remdesivir to India

Gilead said that it will provide technical assistance to its seven Indian licensees so they can expand production capacity.

Gilead Sciences, the U.S. manufacturers of anti-viral drug remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19, has announced that it will donate at least 4,50,000 vials of the injection, under the brand name Veklury, to the Government of India, as the country is facing a shortage of the drug.

Russia had planned to supply up to 4,00,000 doses of the anti-viral but those plans had run into trouble over intellectual property rights. The Indian government was trying to procure them directly from the U.S. as a consequence, The Hindu had reported .

Gilead said on Monday that it will provide technical assistance to its seven Indian licensees so they can expand production capacity and donate active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). Last week, the Centre had announced that India’s monthly production capacity was being increased from 3.8 million (38 lakhs) vials to 7.4 million (74 lakhs).

“Gilead is also committed to providing support to voluntary licensees based outside of India to increase their production capacity. Gilead’s planned support will include the donation of API to licensees with a view to accelerate production,” the company said in a statement.