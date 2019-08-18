International

Gibraltar rejects U.S. pressure to hold Iranian oil tanker

A crew member takes pictures with a mobile phone of Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya-1 that sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain on August 18, 2019.

A crew member takes pictures with a mobile phone of Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya-1 that sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain on August 18, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

The vessel has been detained for over a month in Gibraltar for allegedly attempting to breach European Union sanctions on Syria.

Authorities in Gibraltar say they are rejecting the United States’ renewed request that the British overseas territory not release an Iranian supertanker.

Also Read
The name of Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 is seen removed as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, southern Spain, August 16, 2019.

U.S. court issues warrant for seizure of Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar

The vessel has been detained for over a month in Gibraltar for allegedly attempting to breach European Union sanctions on Syria.

In a statement on August 18, Gibraltar’s government said the ship would be free to go, as U.S. sanctions on Iran had no equivalent in the United Kingdom or the rest of the EU.

The U.S. had unsealed a warrant on August 16 to seize the vessel, a day after Gibraltar lifted the ship’s detention.

The vessel remains at anchor off Gibraltar, laden with 2.1 million barrels of Iranian light crude oil.

A new crew is expected to arrive and sail the tanker to an undisclosed destination as early as August 18.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
European Union
USA
Gibraltar
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2019 7:52:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/gibraltar-rejects-us-pressure-to-hold-iranian-oil-tanker/article29126630.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY