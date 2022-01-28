International

Giants Brigades pull out of key Yemen battle zone

A UAE-trained militia that delivered a series of defeats to Yemen’s rebels has begun withdrawing from a key area of the conflict, it announced on Friday.

The Giants Brigades said it was repositioning its forces after driving the rebels out of Shabwa province and beginning a push north towards Marib, the strategically vital city that the rebels have been trying to capture for months.

The announcement followed two drone-and-missile attacks by the Houthi rebels on the UAE, the first of which killed three oil workers. “After the great success achieved by the Giants Brigades... it began transferring its brigades to the main headquarters,” the militia said in a statement.


