Ghana’s cocoa farms losing ground to illegal mining

Cocoa crops generate about $2 billion in foreign exchange annually in a major contributor to government revenue and growth

December 21, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - Accra

AFP
Dried cocoa beans are packed in hessian sacks on a cocoa farm near Amankwakram in Western Ghana on the border with Ivory Coast.

Dried cocoa beans are packed in hessian sacks on a cocoa farm near Amankwakram in Western Ghana on the border with Ivory Coast. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ghana, the world’s second-biggest cocoa producer, faces a growing risk to its harvest — and a blow to its crisis-hit economy — from illegal mining and smugglers, industry officials, farmers and activists warn.

Ivory Coast and Ghana, together with other West African neighbours, produce around two-thirds of the world’s cocoa supply. Once seen as an economic star and beacon of political stability in the region, Ghana has been forced to take a $3-billion credit deal with the International Monetary Fund to shore up its finances, while its inflation stands at more than 26%.

Cocoa crops generate about $2 billion in foreign exchange annually in a major contributor to government revenue and growth. But its production is falling victim to illegal mining, mostly for gold, a practice known locally as galamsey.

It is a major problem in Ghana despite government efforts to crack down and arrest those involved who have included Chinese nationals.

“For the past five years, we’ve been experiencing serious destruction on cocoa farms as a result of activities of illegal miners,” Michael Kwarteng, director in charge of anti-illegal mining activities at Ghana Cocoa Board said.

Despite an incentive package to help producers increase the price of a bag of cocoa, farmers accept lucrative deals to sell off land for unlawful mining.

The harvest has fallen in recent years, impacted by illegal mining, experts say.

