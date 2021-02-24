International

Ghana to receive world’s first doses of free Covax vaccines: UNICEF

Ghana is scheduled to receive on February 24, the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Covax, a World Health Organization-backed effort to procure and distribute inoculations for free to poor countries.

“These 600,000 Covax vaccines are part of an initial tranche of deliveries of the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine licensed to the Serum Institute of India, which represent part of the first wave of Covid vaccines headed to several low and middle-income countries,” said UNICEF, which organised the shipment from Mumbai, in a joint statement with the WHO.

Covax has said it would deliver two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines globally by the end of 2021.

