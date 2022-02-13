Germany's Scholz to warn Russia of 'heavy consequences' if Ukraine attacked, source says

“The chancellor will make clear that any attack on Ukraine will have heavy consequences.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) stands with Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck at the Bundestag building Paul Loebe Haus, as the Federal Assembly gathers to elect the new German state president, in Berlin, Germany on February 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

The German chancellor will tell President Vladimir Putin at a meeting this week that Russia will face "heavy consequences" if it attacks Ukraine but Berlin does not expect concrete results from the discussions, a government source said on Sunday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz travels to Kiev on Monday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and to Moscow on Tuesday to meet Mr. Putin as part of diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.

The United States has said the Russian military, which has more than 1,00,000 troops massed near Ukraine, could invade at any moment. Russia denies having any such plans and says its actions are a response to aggression by NATO countries.

"The chancellor will make clear that any attack on Ukraine will have heavy consequences ... and that one should not underestimate the unity between the European Union, United States and Britain," the German government source said.

Mr. Scholz would tell Mr. Putin the troop buildup could "only be interpreted as a threat", the source told a briefing with journalists, adding: "I do not expect concrete results but these direct talks are important."

Mr. Putin, jostling for influence in post-Cold War Europe, wants security guarantees from Biden to block Kiev's entry into NATO and regarding missile deployments near Russia's borders.

A moratorium on any Ukrainian accession to NATO was not part of Mr. Scholz's "tool kit", the source said, adding that "what happens on the ground" would determine whether Russia was de-escalating.

"The current situation is per se already a destabilising situation that can get out of control," the source said. The source said Mr. Scholz hoped to discuss with Mr. Zelenskiy and Mr. Putin ways to make progress on implementing the Minsk peace accords that seek to end a separatist conflict in east Ukraine. "It is not the first time that one has talked about these things with Putin, nor will it be the last," the source said.