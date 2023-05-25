HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Germany's GDP shrinks by 0.3% in first quarter to put Europe's biggest economy into recession

Data shows Germany's gross domestic product, or GDP, down by 0.3% in the period from January to March

May 25, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - Berlin

AP
Economists said high inflation hit consumer spending, with prices in April 7.2% higher than a year ago. Photo: rawpixel.com

Economists said high inflation hit consumer spending, with prices in April 7.2% higher than a year ago. Photo: rawpixel.com

New figures show the German economy suffered an unexpected dip in the first quarter of this year, putting the country formally into recession.

Data released May 25 by the Federal Statistical Office shows Germany's gross domestic product, or GDP, down by 0.3% in the period from January to March. This follows a drop of 0.5% in Europe's biggest economy during the last quarter of 2022. Two consecutive quarters of decline constitute a technical recession.

The figures are a blow to the German Government, which last month boldly doubled its growth forecast for this year after a feared winter energy crunch failed to materialise.

It said GDP will grow by 0.4% — up from a 0.2% expansion predicted in late January — a forecast that may now need to be revised downward.

Economists said high inflation hit consumer spending, with prices in April 7.2% higher than a year ago.

GDP reflects the total value of goods and services produced in a country. Some experts question whether the figure alone is a useful indicator of economic prosperity given that it doesn't distinguish between types of spending.

Related Topics

economy (general) / Germany

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.