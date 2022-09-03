Germany's gas situation is tense and could worsen, regulator says

Russia scrapped a deadline to resume flows via the pipeline

Reuters BERLIN
September 03, 2022 16:52 IST

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on September 2, 2022, that it can’t resume the supply of natural gas through a key pipeline to Germany for now because of what it said was a need for urgent maintenance work, just hours before it was due to recommence deliveries. | Photo Credit: AP

Germany's gas supply situation is currently guaranteed but the situation is tense and further deterioration cannot be ruled out, the country's network regulator said after Russia's Gazprom extended an outage of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the pipeline, saying it had found an oil leak in a turbine during maintenance.

"The defects alleged by the Russian side are not a technical reason for the halt of operations," the regulator said in its daily gas situation report.

