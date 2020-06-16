InternationalBERLIN: 16 June 2020 11:00 IST
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 378 to 186,839: RKI
Updated: 16 June 2020 11:08 IST
The reported death toll rose by nine to 8,800, the tally showed.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 378 to 186,839, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
