Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 378 to 186,839: RKI

Police officers detain a person with bandages around the face, during an illegal demonstration against restrictions and measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, April 25, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

BERLIN:

16 June 2020 11:00 IST

The reported death toll rose by nine to 8,800, the tally showed.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 378 to 186,839, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by nine to 8,800, the tally showed.

Advertising

Advertising