A security guard checks the body temperature of a customer, waiting to enter the Apple store on the first day the store reopened since March during the coronavirus crisis on May 11, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

BERLIN:

14 June 2020 08:56 IST

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 247 to 186,269, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by six to 8,787.

