International

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 247 to 186,269: RKI

A security guard checks the body temperature of a customer, waiting to enter the Apple store on the first day the store reopened since March during the coronavirus crisis on May 11, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

A security guard checks the body temperature of a customer, waiting to enter the Apple store on the first day the store reopened since March during the coronavirus crisis on May 11, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The reported death toll rose by six to 8,787.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 247 to 186,269, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by six to 8,787.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2020 9:09:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/germanys-confirmed-coronavirus-cases-rise-by-247-to-186269-rki/article31825111.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY